Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Teleflex stock opened at $415.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.99 and a 12-month high of $434.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.