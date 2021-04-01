TELUS (TSE:T) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.13.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.24. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$21.73 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

