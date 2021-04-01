Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TS. Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 1,245,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,983. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 187,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

