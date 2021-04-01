Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TENX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 108,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,208. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.46. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

