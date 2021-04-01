Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.52 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $18.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 40,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $434,146.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,731,237 shares of company stock valued at $136,851,277. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 843,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

