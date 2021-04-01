TerraCredit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 75.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $667,839.30 and $58.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 51.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.