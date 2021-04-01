TerraKRW (KRT) Market Cap Reaches $48.10 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $48.10 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 53,882,847,084 coins and its circulating supply is 53,882,117,975 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

