Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $11.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

TEVA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.46. 66,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,854. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

