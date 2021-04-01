Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.04.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

