The Bank of Princeton Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

BPRN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

BPRN opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

