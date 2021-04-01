The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 10.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in The Boeing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.1% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 22.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $254.72 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

