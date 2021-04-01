The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Neutral

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nomura by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

