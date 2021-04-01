The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $26.88 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

