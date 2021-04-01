The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

