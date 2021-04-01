The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom Sells 33,019 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HIG opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

