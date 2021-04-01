The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ OLD opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The Long-Term Care ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

