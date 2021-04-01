The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) vs. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Financial Analysis

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. The Macerich pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

The Macerich has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Macerich and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Macerich -1.55% -1.03% -0.31% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -78.10% 17.29% 1.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Macerich and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Macerich 8 5 1 0 1.50 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

The Macerich presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential downside of 13.87%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than The Macerich.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Macerich and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Macerich $927.46 million 1.95 $96.82 million $3.54 3.31 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.18 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.65

The Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of The Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.