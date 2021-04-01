The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of United Community Banks worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

