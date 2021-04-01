The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Kirby by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Kirby by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $920,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

