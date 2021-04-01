The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,167 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Appian by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN opened at $132.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.73 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

