The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,602 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 99,621 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

