The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,156 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $318,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 257.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

