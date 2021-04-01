The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of The OLB Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,709. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Separately, Aegis upped their target price on shares of The OLB Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

