The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $245.95

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $245.95 and last traded at $246.25, with a volume of 2266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.00.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $261.67 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.81.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.52.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.