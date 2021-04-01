The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SWGAY stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

