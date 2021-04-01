The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $972.09

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 972.09 ($12.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,067 ($13.94), with a volume of 651,719 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 996.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 972.09. The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.32%.

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

