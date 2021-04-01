TheStreet Upgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to “B-“

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

