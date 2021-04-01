Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Announces Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

Shares of TTNP stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

