Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.57

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.57 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 98.25 ($1.28). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 1,244,967 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.86 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

