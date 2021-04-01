Todd Berard Sells 2,120 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $74,221.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $226,195.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $76,540.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52.

BLFS opened at $36.00 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

