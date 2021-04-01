Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NDP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 26,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

