Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 26,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

