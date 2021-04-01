Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TM stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,396. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $113.98 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

