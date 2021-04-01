Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 394,799 shares.The stock last traded at $153.76 and had previously closed at $154.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.