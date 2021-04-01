TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 949,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PACE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 3,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,921. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

