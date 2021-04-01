TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TPI Composites by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TPI Composites by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 390,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,205,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.26. 919,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.