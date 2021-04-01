Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $177.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $179.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

