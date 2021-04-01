Traders Purchase High Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,477 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 806% compared to the typical daily volume of 163 call options.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

CALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.