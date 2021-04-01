TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price raised by Cowen from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,075 shares of company stock worth $6,872,890. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

