Travala.com (AVA) Trading 41.4% Higher Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $294.49 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $5.85 or 0.00009868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00064046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.25 or 0.00327811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00771266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029024 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,362,500 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

