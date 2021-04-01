Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPK. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 713.40 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,615 ($21.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,513.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,331.36.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 336 shares of company stock worth $486,057.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.