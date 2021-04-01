Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Update

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TREB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 2,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Trebia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREB. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $15,278,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 75.6% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 520,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223,978 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

