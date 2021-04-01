Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TMICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Trend Micro has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

