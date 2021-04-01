TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.72.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

