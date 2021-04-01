Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Up 4.2%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 22,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 50,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMQ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.52.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0394224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

