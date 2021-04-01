True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

TNT.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.84. 108,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,223. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$590.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.