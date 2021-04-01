Truist Downgrades Apache (NASDAQ:APA) to Hold

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ APA opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Apache by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Apache by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apache by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apache by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apache by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

