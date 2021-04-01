Truist Financial Corp Acquires 12,328 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $37,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

