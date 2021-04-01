Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Trane Technologies worth $56,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after buying an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $169.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

