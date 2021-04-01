Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $35,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $473.14 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

